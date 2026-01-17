A$AP Rocky Hints He Dragged Drake On "Stole Ya Flow"
‘Stole Ya Flow’ Fatality! A$AP Rocky Hints ‘We All Know’ He Dragged Drake With ‘Stole Yo’ B***h’ Bars About Rihanna
Another day, another Drake dragging! Kendrick took the throne, but A$AP Rocky reminded Awwbry that the even bigger flex is claiming Rihanna as his queen: “First you stole my flow, so I stole yo’ b***h!” Yikes!
A$AP Rocky held up his new album during daddy duty and a press tour with Denzel, but he didn’t hold back about Drake when he finally dropped Don’t Be Dumb. As usual, Rihanna was right by Rocky’s side at the album release party as the diss sent social media into shambles.
On “Stole Ya Flow,” the Highest 2 Lowest star went in on his opp in the latest round of their seemingly endless beef.
The rappers were still friendly a few years ago, but fans noted that things clearly took a turn once Rocky had Rihanna on his arm. Based on the Champagne Papi pettiness on For All The Dogs, he never let it go. And the “Punk Rocky” rapper clearly didn’t let anything slide, either.
“First you stole my flow, so I stole yo’ bitch/ I can’t trust a soul, just my pole and my kids / Swear to never lie, cross my heart, hope to die, uh / Then I sold the switch, then I hit it with a kiss, mwah,” Rocky retaliated on the chorus.
“N***as gettin’ BBLs, lucky we don’t body-shame/Throwin’ dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game,” the song continued, dragging allegedly ab-etched Drizzy by the braids and barrettes seemingly borrowed from Rocky’s style.
Check out A$AP Rocky discussing what “we all know” about the suspected Drake diss on “Stole Ya Flow” after the flip!
A$AP Rocky Comedically Confirms “We All Know” Who He Dissed On “Stole Ya Flow
If there’s any doubt about Rocky’s revenge on these lyrics, he confirmed on the New York Times’ podcast Popcast. When prompted that “the internet is going to decide who you’re talking about on that song… They’re going to say it’s Drake.” Rocky fired back, “I think we all know.”
The “Fashion Killa” star opened up about how they went from industry friends who toured together to rap rivals.
“I just started seeing people who started out as friends and then became foes. It seemed like they were unhappy for you and, you know, started sending shots. And I think that is what led to any of our misunderstandings or whatever the case is. It really ain’t smoke,” Rocky said.
When asked if the beef could be resolved, he said, “It don’t even need to be. For what?”
While the internet is busy revisiting every slight between the frenemies, Rocky clarified his “Pretty Flacko” fire is for whoever feels the heat. Welp!
Aubrey’s angels predict his ICEMAN era will send Rocky running back to the runway, but that doesn’t sound like much of an L with Rihanna and their children cheering him on from the front row.
“Now I’m a father, my bitch badder than my toddler / My baby mama Rihanna, so we unbothered,” Rocky rapped in another mic drop moment of “Stole Ya Flow.”
Do you think A$AP Rocky ethered Aubrey with a diss where it really hurt, or will diabolical Drake to enter the chat with his upcoming rollout?
The post ‘Stole Ya Flow’ Fatality! A$AP Rocky Hints ‘We All Know’ He Dragged Drake With ‘Stole Yo’ B***h’ Bars About Rihanna appeared first on Bossip.
‘Stole Ya Flow’ Fatality! A$AP Rocky Hints ‘We All Know’ He Dragged Drake With ‘Stole Yo’ B***h’ Bars About Rihanna was originally published on bossip.com