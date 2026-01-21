Porsha Williams Allegedly Feels the Pressure Amid Mortgage Struggles

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Porsha Williams is once again at the center of financial headlines, as new court filings have sparked fresh conversation about the $7 million Georgia mansion she currently calls home.

Reports circulating online claim the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is feeling mounting pressure amid allegations tied to missed mortgage payments and an ongoing legal dispute with her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia.

According to a motion filed last Friday, Porsha is allegedly two months behind on mortgage payments for the sprawling estate. The monthly mortgage alone is rumored to be around $35,000, a figure that does not include additional costs like utilities, maintenance, property taxes, and general upkeep. Sources close to the situation say Porsha has reportedly made arrangements to bring the account current once she receives a large lump-sum payment connected to her role on the upcoming season of RHOA.

However, the situation appears more complicated than simple missed payments.

Porsha has reportedly pushed back on claims that she is behind on rent or irresponsibly managing the home. Instead, she has alleged that the financial strain stems from her divorce battle with Simon, who she claims failed to uphold court-ordered obligations. Following their split, Porsha was reportedly granted the right to live in the mansion rent-free for up to three years as part of their divorce agreement.

Court documents allegedly show that Simon was responsible for covering the mortgage, property taxes, and other household expenses during that period. As of August 2025, Porsha claimed Simon owed more than $667,000 in unpaid marital residence expenses. She has since sought to have him held in contempt, accusing him of neglecting those financial responsibilities. Reports have also suggested that unresolved financial issues tied to Simon have resulted in liens being placed on the property.

Meanwhile, Simon has allegedly made it clear he will not be making any payments toward the home Porsha currently occupies.

Social media reactions have been mixed. Some fans sympathize with Porsha, pointing out that the legal battle places her in a difficult position. Others argue that, while the mansion is stunning, it may represent more stress than stability. Many have suggested that downsizing could be a smarter long-term move.

