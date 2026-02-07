Look Out: Baltimore Begins Fining Residents Over Uncleared Snow

If you’ve still got snow sitting on your sidewalk from last week’s winter storm, Baltimore City officials say the grace period is officially over.

The snow and ice that hit the city on January 25 may be behind us, but many neighborhoods are still dealing with leftover buildup and now, enforcement is underway. After initially taking a lenient approach in the days following the storm, the Baltimore City Department of Housing and Community Development has started issuing citations.

Over 200 Fines, So far.

Between Monday and Thursday alone, the city handed out 224 fines tied to sidewalks that remain uncleared.

With temperatures expected to drop again (including subzero wind chills this weekend) officials say the focus is both safety and accountability. Icy walkways create serious hazards for pedestrians, especially older residents and people with mobility challenges.

Who’s Responsible?

Remember, property owners (both residential and commercial) are required to clear the sidewalks outside their homes or businesses.

That includes:

Shoveling snow

Salting ice

Creating at least a 2-foot-wide clear path

If not, fines can follow:

Up to $50 for homeowners

for homeowners Up to $100 for businesses

How Much Time Do You Have?

City code requires sidewalks to be cleared within three hours after snowfall stops.

If snow ends overnight (between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m.) residents have until 11 a.m. the next morning to get it done.

Need Help?

For residents who physically can’t shovel, the city is encouraging people to call 311 for assistance.

Volunteers from the mayor’s Baltimore City Snow Corps program have been stepping up to help neighbors in need, especially seniors and residents with disabilities.

Additional Winter Reminders

City officials are also urging residents to:

Clear snow from car roofs before driving

Avoid dumping snow into bike lanes

Check on elderly or sick neighbors

Offer help to anyone struggling in the cold

Bottom line: if that snow is still sitting on your sidewalk, now’s the time to handle it before a fine shows up with your name on it.

