Blissfully Booed Up: Halle Berry Confirms Engagement To Van Hunt After Years Of Speculation–‘Of Course’

Halle Berry has been technically off the market for six years, but the industry icon is taking things a step further with her man, her man, her man!

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

During an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the Oscar winner revealed that her longtime love, singer Van Hunt, asked her to be his wife and that she happily said, “Yes.”

“There’s some confusion that he asked me to marry him and I said no, but that’s not the case, she said. “I did not say no, we just don’t have a date but of course I said yes, I will marry him!”

Please respect our privacy at this time as we grieve our dream woman. Thank you!

Halle has been open about her love and adoration for her man, her man, her man over the last six years. And there are even rumors of the two being betrothed in the past; however, this time it’s the real thing. Hunt did say that he’d proposed to the actress early last year and that her answer was “on hold.”

“So I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold, as you can see,” he said during their Today Show interview. “It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her.”

Halle made sure to say that her hesitancy had nothing to do with Van and everything to do with the fact that she’s been married three times before. However, she spoke candidly about him being the right person for her.

“We don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don’t,” she said. “I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married. And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression.”

Halle’s exes include former baseball player David Justice, singer Eric Benet and actor Olivier Martinez with whom she shares son Mateo, 11. The two spent years in an ugly custody battle in which the latter alleged that Berry was neglecting their child. She also shares 17-year-old daughter Nahla with her ex Gabriel Aubry, whom she never legally married.

Hunt has been married previously as well and has one son from the relationship. However, the two lovebirds seem to be leaving their heartbreaks in the past and walking, hand in hand, into their future as Mr. and Mrs. In 2021, Halle spoke about knowing Van was the one due to her failed relationships while accepting the Career Achievement Award at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.

“You know I finally found love this year, everybody,” Berry said. “Even though you all have been on this painful journey with me. You watched me fail and fail and fail. And besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life, and I know it’s true, and this is how I know it’s true. Because you fail so many, you know what wrong looks like. Because I failed so many times, I now know what [love] really looks like. And so my partner is here tonight, Van, and you have supported me.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

The post Blissfully Booed Up: Halle Berry Confirms Engagement To Van Hunt After Years Of Speculation–‘Of Course’ appeared first on Bossip.

Blissfully Booed Up: Halle Berry Confirms Engagement To Van Hunt After Years Of Speculation–‘Of Course’ was originally published on bossip.com