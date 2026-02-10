Listen Live
School Shooting At Wootton High School in Maryland

16-year-old student faces attempted murder charge in Wootton High School shooting

Published on February 10, 2026

THE BUZZ!


A 16-year-old student accused of shooting a fellow student at Wootton High School in Montgomery County has been identified as Kahlil White-Villatoro.
Police say the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. inside a school hallway. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Authorities recovered a Polymer 80, 9mm handgun.
The suspect will be charged as an adult, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Grateful the one young man is stable and hopes he makes a full recovery. but there are just way too many stories like this.


Source: ABC 7

