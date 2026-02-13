Baltimore Could Land Pro Soccer Teams and Youth Academy in Major Deal

Source: Yobro10 / Getty

Major League Soccer’s D.C. United is moving forward with plans to establish a professional soccer presence in Baltimore, including a women’s team, a men’s developmental squad, and a youth academy as part of a new multi-team campus, CBS Baltimore reports.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined D.C. United CEO Jason Levien to announce the initiative, which aims to expand access to professional and youth soccer opportunities in the city. The proposed development would be anchored by a 7,500-seat stadium with an estimated price tag of $200 million. NBA Hall of Famer and Baltimore native Carmelo Anthony is expected to be among the ownership group behind the project.

“D.C. United is betting on Baltimore, and what better bet is there than Baltimore?” Scott said, adding that the city is eager to provide a permanent home for professional outdoor soccer.

Under the plan, the women’s club would compete in the USL Super League, while the men’s side would play in MLS Next Pro, Major League Soccer’s developmental league.

Levien said discussions about bringing professional outdoor soccer to Baltimore have been underway for years, noting the region’s deep ties to the sport and strong youth participation. Baltimore currently lacks a top-tier outdoor professional soccer franchise; the city’s only pro club, the indoor Baltimore Blast, plays its home matches in Towson.

“Baltimore is central to soccer’s growth in this region,” Levien said. “There’s a rich tradition here and countless young players we want to connect with the sport.”

