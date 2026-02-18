AFRAM 50: Mario, Charlie Wilson, Tamia, The Lox & More Set for Druid Hill Park

Source:

Baltimore is gearing up for one of its biggest cultural celebrations as the AFRAM Festival marks a historic milestone this summer. City leaders have announced the dates and star-studded lineup for the 50th anniversary of the beloved Juneteenth weekend tradition.

Mayor Brandon M. Scott and the Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks confirmed that the 50th Annual AFRAM Festival will return to Druid Hill Park from Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21, 2026, running daily from noon to 9 p.m. The free, family-friendly event coincides with Juneteenth weekend and is expected to draw more than 300,000 attendees from across the region.

“For 50 years, AFRAM has been a homecoming, an economic engine for our local businesses and artists, and most importantly a celebration of Black excellence,” Scott said, inviting residents and visitors to celebrate five decades of culture, music, and community in Baltimore.

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for AFRAM

This year’s entertainment lineup blends R&B, hip-hop, and soul favorites with local talent. Scheduled performers include Charlie Wilson, Tamia, The Lox, Mario, PJ Morton, Lil’ Mo, J. Brown, Ultra Naté, Brandon Woody, and Paula Campbell.

Beyond the main stage, AFRAM 50 will feature African drumming, carnival mask-making, art showcases, children’s programming, and more than 100 local vendors and makers. Organizers say the festival remains one of the largest African American cultural arts festivals on the East Coast and a cornerstone of Baltimore’s summer calendar.

To mark the milestone year, AFRAM is bringing back its popular Podcast Patio in partnership with DTLR, offering live podcast tapings and conversations centered on culture and entrepreneurship. Families can also expect an expanded KidZone with interactive games and creative arts activities for children of all ages.

The festival will again spotlight community well-being with an expanded Health and Wellness Village, while the Run-Up-to-Juneteenth 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk returns in partnership with the SEED School of Maryland.

City officials note that AFRAM’s impact extends beyond entertainment. In 2025 alone, 118 vendors participated, generating significant economic activity for local small businesses and entrepreneurs. Organizers expect even greater participation for the 50th anniversary.

AFRAM 50: Mario, Charlie Wilson, Tamia, The Lox & More Set for Druid Hill Park was originally published on 92q.com