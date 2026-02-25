The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
Get ready for more Druski. He’s coming to primetime TV.
THE BUZZ!
Season 29 of The Voice is going full sports mode, and it’s bringing in a big voice: Druski.
For the first time ever, the show will have a commentator to react live, break down coaching decisions, and track new features like the Triple Turn Competition and the Super Steal.
NBC is clearly trying to capture a younger audience, and Druski’s online fame makes him the perfect fit. He’s known for cracking jokes and poking fun at almost anyone or any profession. And now he gets to bring that energy to the stage, turning what was a straight-up singing contest into a lot more. Get ready for some good voices, and some good laughs.
Source: NBC
