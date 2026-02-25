Listen Live
Close
Local

22-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting At Maryland State Police Trooper

Published on February 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Police Lights
Source: Radio ONE / General

A 22-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested after allegedly opening fire on a Maryland State Police trooper during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in the city.

Maurquise Emillo James is charged with attempted murder, felony assault, and multiple firearm offenses. Authorities say he is already being held without bond in Montgomery County in connection with an unrelated violent case, CBS reports.

Police said James was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Montgomery County following a coordinated, multi-agency search.

Investigators say the shooting happened when a trooper tried to stop a gray Infiniti near the intersection of Belle Avenue and Milford Avenue. As the trooper approached the driver’s side, the door cracked open, and the driver, identified as James, allegedly fired several shots from inside the vehicle.

The trooper was transported to a hospital with powder burns caused by the close-range gunfire but was not struck by any bullets, according to officials.

22-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting At Maryland State Police Trooper was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Local  |  Editor Staff

Thousands Of Marylanders To Receive Unclaimed Property Checks Automatically

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Cast Graphics 2025
Schedule  |  The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Buzz
News  |  Ryan Da Lion

School Shooting At Wootton High School in Maryland

Black History Month  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore’s Black History Is Marked By Two Defining Uprisings That Changed the City

Local  |  Editor Staff

Calling All Employers: Vendor Opportunities Now Open For 2026 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close