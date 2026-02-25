Listen Live
Close
News

Offset's "Bodies" Becomes WWE Theme Song For Elimination Chamber

Offset’s “Bodies” Becomes WWE Theme Song For Elimination Chamber

Offset pulled up to WWE Raw’s debut in Atlanta and didn’t just sit ringside.

Published on February 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Offset pulled up to WWE Raw’s debut in Atlanta and didn’t just sit ringside.

The Northside rapper was in the building for the big night and found himself part of the action. During the Elimination Chamber, Set’s single “Bodies” blared through the arena as the official theme song, giving the crowd an extra jolt of energy.

The moment marked another intersection of Hip-Hop and pro wrestling, a pairing that continues to pay dividends for both sides.

Je’Von Evans enlisted the former Migos rapper to accompany him ahead of his match against Kofi Kingston. Offset even got physical, tossing Grayson Waller onto a table and made the crowd go crazy.

Since its release last year, “Bodies” peaked at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The JID-assissted track appears on Offset’s 2025 album Kiari, one of the two projects he dropped that year. Last year Set spoke about the inspiration behind the record.

“I made that record two years ago, I had gotten to a point where I was just in my rap bag. I wanted to be on some rap sh*t, and it was just a record reminding myself, rending the people where I come from and I far I done came.”

On Halloween, he surprised fans with Haunted By Fame, which features NBA YoungBoy, NoCap, and Lil Dump. Months later, “Bodies” is still ringing off, and now it has a WWE co-sign.

Offset’s “Bodies” Becomes WWE Theme Song For Elimination Chamber was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
5 Items
News  |  Alvin aqua Blanco

Wu-Tang Clan’s Oliver “Power” Grant Passes Away

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Cast Graphics 2025
Schedule  |  The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Local  |  Editor Staff

Calling All Employers: Vendor Opportunities Now Open For 2026 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair

The Buzz
News  |  Ryan Da Lion

School Shooting At Wootton High School in Maryland

Black History Month  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore’s Black History Is Marked By Two Defining Uprisings That Changed the City

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close