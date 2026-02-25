Donald Trump's State Of The Union 2026: Meme-Worthy Moments

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

President Donald Trump used his Feb. 24, 2026 State of the Union address to spotlight what he described as a triumphant first year back in the White House, pointing to immigration crackdowns, tariffs and economic policy as proof of what he called a “turnaround for the ages.” Over the course of 1 hour and 48 minutes, he urged Congress to advance more of his agenda, but the speech was punctuated by sharp resistance from several Democrats in attendance.

Here are highlights from Trump’s wild State of the Union address.

Rep. Al Green protests with a sign during Trump’s State of the Union address.

Al Green, a Democrat from Texas, interrupted the evening early on by holding up a sign on the House floor that read “Black People Aren’t Apes!” The protest appeared to reference an AI-generated video Trump had shared on social media earlier this month that depicted former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes.

As a staff member escorted him from the chamber, Green waved the sign toward Republicans. Troy Nehls, also of Texas, attempted to grab it.

“Judging from the expression on his face, he got the message,” Green said of Trump when speaking with reporters after his removal, according to NBC News. “He saw it, he got the message.”

“Now, there are people who believe that I should not take a stand such as this,” he added. “There are others who have taken stands, and they, too, have been vilified. Dr. [Martin Luther King] King went to jail for taking a stand. Rosa Parks went to jail for taking a stand. Sometimes you have to take a stand.”

Green had also been removed during Trump’s joint address to Congress the previous year after standing and shaking his cane toward the president.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib wears an “F—K Ice” pin and a message reading, “Release the files.”

Rashida Tlaib arrived wearing a pin that read “F— ICE,” referencing the controversial U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations carried out during Trump’s first year back in office. She also displayed a message reading, “STAND WITH SURVIVORS RELEASE THE FILES,” an apparent reference to documents connected to the late Jeffrey Epstein and Trump’s appearance in the files. Several other lawmakers wore similar messages.

Notably, Tlaib was seated beside Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, her fellow member of the progressive bloc known as “the Squad,” which also includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley.

Tensions escalated when Trump defended expanded deportation efforts and what he described as a new “war on fraud.” As he discussed immigration enforcement, Norma Torres held up a placard featuring photos of Renee Good and Alex Pretti with the words “Premeditated Murder” beneath them. The two were killed during federal immigration operations in Minneapolis earlier in the year.

When Trump alleged fraud within Minnesota’s Somali-American community, Omar, who is Somali, shouted, “That’s a lie! You’re a liar!”

She also flashed a look of disgust after the president accused “Somali pirates” of “ransacking” Minnesota during his State of the Union address.

Later, as Republicans applauded the president’s immigration policies, Omar and Tlaib shouted variations of “You’re killing Americans!” “You have killed Americans!” and “You’re shooting Americans!” The president looked in their direction as GOP members continued cheering, while many other Democrats remained seated, visibly displeased.

At one point, Trump asked lawmakers to stand if they agreed that the federal government’s first duty is to protect American citizens rather than those in the country unlawfully. Republicans rose to their feet. Most Democrats did not.

“You should be ashamed of yourself, not standing up,” he said.

As some Democrats continued to interject, the president spoke over them.

Trump calls Democrats “crazy.”

During another portion of the address, Trump called for banning states from allowing minors to transition genders without parental consent. He referenced the case of Sage Blair, a teenager whose family alleges she was separated from them after school officials attempted to transition her without their approval. According to Newsweek, the family claims Blair later ran away and experienced trafficking and abuse.

After Trump congratulated the teen for receiving a full scholarship to Liberty University, Republicans applauded. Democrats largely remained seated.

“Nobody stands up. These people are crazy, I’m telling you,” he said. “Democrats are destroying our country, but we’ve stopped it just in the nick of time.”

