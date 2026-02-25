Djimon Hounsou Says He’s Struggling Due to Systemic Racism in Hollywood

Hounsou has faced ongoing financial instability despite award nominations and major film roles.

He believes systemic racism in the industry has limited opportunities and fair compensation for actors of color.

Hounsou remains committed to his craft and inspiring others, pushing for greater equity in Hollywood.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Djimon Hounsou is getting candid about life behind the spotlight. Even after more than three decades in Hollywood and multiple award nominations, the acclaimed actor says he’s still working to maintain financial stability.

✕

During a recent interview with CNN, Hounsou reflected on his long career and the challenges he continues to face in the entertainment industry. While he acknowledged that representation for African actors has improved since he first entered the business, he believes deeper issues still exist.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Hounsou first gained widespread attention for his performance in Amistad, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. However, he said the recognition he received at the time didn’t fully translate into respect or opportunity within the industry. According to Hounsou, there was a perception early in his career that limited how seriously he was taken as an actor.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Over the years, he has appeared in several major films, including Gladiator, Blood Diamond, Captain Marvel, and A Quiet Place: Day One. He has also received two Academy Award nominations, accomplishments that many would assume come with financial security. But Hounsou revealed that hasn’t been his experience.

He explained that despite his résumé and global recognition, he feels he has often been underpaid compared to peers. After decades in the industry, he says he’s still working hard to earn a stable living. For him, this ongoing struggle highlights larger systemic issues that continue to affect actors of color.

Hounsou believes that while conversations around diversity have increased, real change takes time. He described systemic racism as deeply rooted in many aspects of the entertainment business, from casting decisions to compensation. In his view, progress has been made, but there is still a long road ahead before true equity is achieved.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Even with the challenges, Hounsou remains proud of his journey and the impact he hopes his work has had. Originally from West Africa, he said he came to the United States with a desire to represent his people and contribute to a broader cultural narrative. He hopes his presence in Hollywood has helped reshape how African stories and actors are seen on the global stage.

For Hounsou, the mission goes beyond personal success. He wants to inspire others and continue pushing for change within the industry. While the road hasn’t always been easy, he remains committed to his craft and to opening doors for future generations.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Djimon Hounsou Says He’s Struggling Due to Systemic Racism in Hollywood was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com