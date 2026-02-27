Here’s Where To Find Lipstick Shades That Instantly Brighten Your Smile

Source: CarlosDavid.org / Getty

There is nothing like a bold lip and a bright smile to seal the deal. Whether you are stepping out for date night, heading into a meeting, or snapping selfies with your girls, the right lipstick can instantly make your teeth look whiter and your smile pop. And no, it is not magic. It is color theory. Check out how to make your smile pop with these lipsticks inside.

According to cosmetic dentist Dr. Marielaina Perrone, DDS, choosing shades with cool, blue, or purple undertones creates contrast against natural yellow tones in teeth, making them appear brighter. In her breakdown of the best lipstick shades to make teeth look whiter, she explains that blue-based reds and deep berry hues offer the strongest visual impact. Additional guidance from dental experts at Brosh Dentistry and Bristol Family Dental echoes the same advice. Cool tones equal a whiter-looking smile, while warm, orange-based shades can highlight discoloration.