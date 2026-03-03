Maryland First Lady Launches #ReadMoreMaryland Program

THE BUZZ!



Maryland’s First Lady launches statewide reading program



Dawn Moore has launched #ReadMoreMaryland, a statewide literacy campaign in partnership with the Governor’s Office for Children and the Maryland State Department of Education.

Throughout March, families are encouraged to share photos and videos of themselves reading and tag three others to participate. At the end of the month, five young readers and their families will visit Annapolis to discuss their book selections with the First Lady.

The campaign places special emphasis on engaging boys and young men and aims to continue Maryland’s recent rise in national literacy rankings.





Source: WUSA9

