Departure Flights Grounded at BWI Airport Due to Severe Weather
Departure flights at Baltimore Washington International Airport have been temporarily grounded as severe weather moves into the area.
Officials implemented the ground stop at 2:42 p.m. as a precautionary measure. There is currently a moderate chance between 30 percent and 60 percent that the ground stop could be extended.
At this time, the ground stop is expected to be lifted around 4:30 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
Departure Flights Grounded at BWI Airport Due to Severe Weather was originally published on 92q.com
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