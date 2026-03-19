Early Morning Bus Crash In Baltimore Sends Eight To Hospital

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Eight people were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning following a crash involving an MTA bus and two passenger vehicles in Baltimore.

Baltimore City Fire officials said the collision happened around 1:15 a.m. in the Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood, near the intersection of East Preston and St. Paul streets. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a serious crash involving public transit.

According to officials, one of the vehicles became trapped underneath the bus, prompting responders to request assistance from a Shock Trauma team to safely extract those involved. Firefighters worked to remove the pinned vehicle while paramedics assessed multiple patients at the scene.

Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Authorities said eight people were transported to a nearby hospital. Their injuries were described as ranging from minor to serious. Officials have not yet released additional details about the victims or what may have led to the crash.

The incident is the latest in a series of bus-related crashes in Baltimore in recent years. In September 2025, a vehicle struck a Charm City Circulator bus, causing the bus to crash into several parked cars. One unoccupied vehicle was pushed into the barricade of an outdoor dining area, according to police.

Earlier that year, in April 2025, nine people were injured when a Johns Hopkins shuttle bus crashed into a building in the Charles Village neighborhood. University officials said the driver and several passengers were taken to the hospital following the collision, which also caused structural damage to a nearby restaurant and office building.

A deadly bus crash in November 2023 also raised safety concerns. Police said 31-year-old Marquise Fortune was riding a scooter along Pratt Street when an MTA bus swerved and struck a light pole, which then hit Fortune. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding Thursday morning’s crash.

Early Morning Bus Crash In Baltimore Sends Eight To Hospital was originally published on 92q.com