The Best Ari Lennox Songs You Need to Hear Right Now
- Ari Lennox's signature sound blends classic soul with modern R&B
- Her songs range from intimate ballads to confident anthems, highlighting her versatility
- Ari Lennox's lyrics are relatable and reflective, giving listeners a deeper connection
10 Of The Best Ari Lennox Songs You Need to Hear Right Now
When it comes to modern R&B, Ari Lennox continues to stand out with her soulful voice, honest storytelling, and timeless sound. As one of the leading voices from Dreamville, she has built a catalog full of smooth vocals, relatable lyrics, and unforgettable vibes.
If you are looking to get into her music or just want to refresh your playlist, here are ten of the best Ari Lennox songs you need to hear right now.
1. Shea Butter Baby
This is the song that introduced many listeners to Ari Lennox. Smooth, intimate, and soulful, it perfectly captures her signature sound and remains one of her most essential tracks.
2. Pressure
A confident and upbeat anthem that shows Ari stepping fully into her power. The production, vocals, and energy make this one of her biggest standout records.
3. BMO
Fun, flirty, and full of personality, BMO highlights Ari Lennox’s playful side while still delivering strong vocals and infectious energy.
4. Up Late
A slow and sensual track that builds a late night vibe. This song is perfect for winding down and showcases her ability to create mood-driven R&B.
5. Whipped Cream
One of her earlier standout songs, Whipped Cream is soft, dreamy, and layered with emotion. It helped establish her unique voice in R&B.
6. Chocolate Pomegranate
A fan favorite deep cut that blends jazzy elements with smooth vocals. This track really highlights her musicality and vocal control.
7. Waste My Time
Relatable and honest, this song dives into relationship frustrations while still maintaining a smooth and easygoing sound.
8. Hoodie
A vulnerable and emotional track that feels personal and reflective. It gives listeners a deeper look into Ari Lennox’s storytelling ability.
9. Queen Space
Featuring Summer Walker, this track is all about confidence, boundaries, and knowing your worth. A standout collaboration that resonates with listeners.
10. New Apartment
A powerful song about growth, independence, and self awareness. It closes out this list as one of her most honest and reflective records.
Ari Lennox continues to push R&B forward while staying true to its roots. Her music blends classic soul influences with modern storytelling, making her one of the most authentic artists in today’s soundscape.
Whether you are building a playlist or just getting familiar with her catalog, these songs are the perfect place to start.
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The Best Ari Lennox Songs You Need to Hear Right Now was originally published on wtlcfm.com