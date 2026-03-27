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Ravens Back Out of Elon Musk Tunnel Project in Baltimore

Elon Musk Tunnel Project in Baltimore Scrapped by Ravens

Published on March 27, 2026

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A proposed underground tunnel project tied to a venture led by Elon Musk is no longer moving forward in Baltimore after the Baltimore Ravens decided to withdraw, WBAL reports.

The update comes just one day after Baltimore was announced as a finalist in The Boring Company’s Tunnel Vision Challenge. The project, dubbed the “Ravens Loop,” had been selected as one of 16 finalists from more than 500 submissions.

However, both the Ravens and The Boring Company confirmed the proposal will not advance. In a statement posted on X, the company said the project will not continue as part of the competition following initial discussions.

The Ravens had reportedly entered the contest last month, aiming to secure a free, one-mile underground tunnel similar to the company’s existing system in Las Vegas. At the time, the team described the selection as a “compelling opportunity,” but ultimately chose to step away.

Few details about the Ravens Loop were ever made public, including its potential location and who submitted the proposal. According to sources, the Ravens pursued the opportunity independently, without notifying or coordinating with local or state officials.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott voiced support for the decision, noting that the project would have required approval from both his office and the governor.

In a statement, Ravens senior vice president of communications Chad Steele said the concept remained in an exploratory phase and that the team opted not to move forward after discussions with public partners. He added that the organization remains open to future projects that support innovation and investment in Baltimore.

Elon Musk Tunnel Project in Baltimore Scrapped by Ravens was originally published on 92q.com

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