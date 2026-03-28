Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence

According to Yahoo News Tiger Woods and the other driver involved in this two-car collision were uninjured. Woods was subsequently released from the Martin County Jail on Friday night. His breathalyser test registered a 0.00 according to the police. However, deputies determined Woods was impaired and said he did not submit to a urine test.

This is the latest in a series of driving-related incidents relating to Woods. In 2021, Woods was in danger of losing his leg after a rollover crash in Los Angeles, which required him to undergo a number of surgeries.

He was aiming to return to The Masters this year, and made his first competitive appearance since a back surgery in 2025 this week at the TGL final.

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Back in the spring of last year, Tiger Woods had surgery for a ruptured left Achilles, and later that year, in October, he had back surgery. So his future in golf was a bit uncertain. However, as March 2026 rolled around, things were starting to look up for the golf great. He excited fans of the sport when he competed in the 2026 TGL Finals, and he registered for the 2026 U.S. Senior Open.

Unfortunately, on March 27, Woods was involved in another car accident, and as of publication, the big comeback he was mounting is uncertain, as much is unknown about the extent of injuries sustained in the incident. Although recent reports from authorities do at least state he was charged with a D.U.I. after an initial investigation into the accident.

Until more information is known about the accident, I for now remain hopeful the comeback is still on the way, as seeing Woods compete is great to witness, and he’s only 50 years old (which isn’t necessarily retirement age in golf). Especially when thinking about how much went into his recovery, which was evidenced by his 2026 newly jacked physique that set social media abuzz just days ago.