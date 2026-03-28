Barry Caldwell Cartoon veteran behind Pinky and the Brain dies

Barry Caldwell, a veteran American animator and storyboard artist whose credits included Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain and Osmosis Jones, has died at the age of 68.

His death was announced on Facebook by his longtime friend and fellow animator Paul Dini.

“Barry Caldwell was one of the first animation artists I met when I started my career fresh out of school way back around 1980,” Dini began his heartfelt post, which included a photo of Caldwell in an animation office.

“He was also one of the finest artists I ever met, and easily one of the best people. The man’s talent as a cartoonist, designer and director was revered throughout the industry…

“When it comes to humor, it takes a special kind of genuis to be both dry and warm. Barry was both. No artist ever mocked the insanity of the Hollywood cartoon stystem with such devastating incisiveness, and yet loved its creative “When it comes to humor, it takes a special kind of genuis to be both dry and warm. Barry was both. No artist ever mocked the insanity of the Hollywood cartoon stystem with such devastating incisiveness, and yet loved its creative output so much. At least, I believe he did. You don’t last too long in the cartoon business unless you have some true affection for the characters and the people you work with to bring them to life.

Born on June 19, 1957, in New York City, Caldwell trained at the School of Visual Arts and went on to work with Warner Bros. Animation, Walt Disney Television Studios and DreamWorks Animation over the course of his career.