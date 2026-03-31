7 Lightweight Moisturizers Worth Adding To Your Collection
Light & Protective: 7 Lightweight Moisturizers To Consider For A Healthy Skin Barrier
- Lightweight moisturizers provide hydration without heaviness as temperatures rise.
- Seek formulas that balance emollients and occlusives for optimal moisture.
- Options span K-beauty, sunscreen-moisturizer hybrids, and formulas for oily skin.
Once the weather shifts from blistering winds to a spring breeze, then you know it’s time to ditch your rich face creams for lightweight moisturizers. There’s no disputing that moisturizer is a year-round essential. However, skipping it can lead to multiple issues, including dryness and itchy, flaky skin. That said, choosing the right formula for the climate is key to keeping your canvas in check.
Every beauty maven knows that rich moisturizer formulas come in clutch during the chilly season. They work to shield your skin barrier while locking in hydration to keep dryness at bay. However, as temperatures rise, it’s essential to welcome lightweight moisturizers into the fold — think gel- or water-based formulas. You can trust that these options will provide your skin with the moisture it needs without the fear of greasy skin or clogged pores.
Of course, not all moisturizers are created equal. Some formulas promise a lightweight feel but neglect to nourish your skin. On the other hand, there are formulas that live up to the hype on the hydration front, but they fail to seal in moisture. This is why it’s best to look for lightweight moisturizers that combine emollients and occlusives for the perfect balance.
Is your lightweight moisturizer collection in need of a refresh? As always, you’ve come to the right place. In honor of NYC warming up (finally!), we’ve compiled a list of seven lightweight moisturizers for you to shop. Whether you’re partial to K-beauty picks, looking for a moisturizer-sunscreen hybrid, or in need of a formula tailored to oily skin, these essentials will put your mind and skin at ease.
Happy Shopping, beauties!
All products are independently selected by our editors. Please note: We may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
1.Origins Youthtopia Peptide Plumping Apple Cream
This Origins moisturizer has developed a cult following for its ability to plump skin with hydration while targeting early signs of aging. The peptide-rich formula, infused with apple seed oil, absorbs quickly without feeling heavy. It’s also dermatologist-tested and suitable for all skin types.
2. Dr.Althea 147 Barrier Cream
Don’t let its seven layers of hyaluronic acid fool you — this formula is the true epitome of a lightweight. The non-greasy cream helps strengthen the skin barrier, balance the complexion, and deliver long-lasting hydration.
3. CAY SKIN Isle Glow Face Sunscreen Moisturizer SPF 45 with Sea Moss and Niacinamide
Leave it to Winnie Harlow to deliver moisturized skin with an island-like glow. Featuring sea moss and niacinamide, this pearlescent sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid hydrates, nourishes, and delivers maximum sun protection.
4. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Matte Face Moisturizer for Oily Skin
Calling all oily skin beauties! This La Roche-Posay number may restore your faith in moisturizer again. Formulated with prebiotic thermal water, ceramide-3, and glycerin, this gel cream delivers hydration without shine while helping improve overall skin texture.
5. SKINMEDICA HA⁵® Hydra Collagen Water Burst Moisturizer with Vegan Collagen
While pricey, this SkinMedica moisturizer lives up to the “you get what you pay for” mantra. Powered by HA⁵® Hydra Collagen technology and a Microbiome Barrier Complex, it locks in moisture for all-day hydration and leaves skin looking dewy and bouncy.
6. OLIVIAUMMA Pudding Calming Everyday Cream with Ceramide and Centella Asiatica for Skin Repair
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If redness, uneven tone, or irritation are the bane of your existence, it may be time to add this K-beauty staple to your lineup. Formulated with aloe vera, ceramides, and centella asiatica, this cream soothes, hydrates, and strengthens the skin barrier while leaving the complexion smooth and silky.
7. Sweet July Castaway Cream Daily Moisturizer
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The Sweet July Castaway Cream Daily Moisturizer stands as a favorite because it covers all the bases. It combines the power of shea butter, meadowfoam seed oil, castor oil, and niacinamide to remedy dry skin, lock in moisture, and provide antioxidant protection. Plus, it firms your canvas and feels like a refreshing drink of water for your skin. Thank you, Ayesha!
Light & Protective: 7 Lightweight Moisturizers To Consider For A Healthy Skin Barrier was originally published on hellobeautiful.com