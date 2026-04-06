5,000 Homes Planned Near Baltimore Metro Stops Under New State Initiative

Source: MattGush / Getty

Maryland Governor Wes Moore and state transportation leaders are rolling out a new plan aimed at transforming underused land near transit stations into thousands of new homes across the Baltimore region.

Announced Monday, the Baltimore Regional Transit-Oriented Development Strategy will focus on building housing on state-owned land located near metro and light rail stops. The goal is to make housing more affordable while improving access to public transportation.

Moore said the initiative is designed to connect residents to jobs, resources, and surrounding communities.

“This is about building housing that is connected to transit, connected to community, and connected to opportunity,” Moore said.

According to state officials, roughly 134 acres of land are available for development. That space could support nearly 5,000 new housing units and generate an estimated $1.4 billion in combined state and local tax revenue.

The plan also focuses on mobility, with Moore emphasizing that access to reliable transportation is key to economic growth.

“You cannot have economic mobility without physical mobility,” he said. “People need dependable and affordable ways to get around.”

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Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott added that much of the development will take place on existing parking lots near transit stations, which could reduce the need for commuters to drive.

One of the first targeted locations is the Rogers Avenue Metro Station. The state is currently seeking a developer for about nine acres of land at the site, where up to 400 homes could be built, generating an estimated $27 million in tax revenue.

In addition to housing, Moore announced plans to upgrade transit infrastructure, including the introduction of 78 new rail cars by 2027.

Baltimore’s subway system, which opened in 1983, now includes 14 stations spanning 15.5 miles from Owings Mills to Johns Hopkins Hospital and serves thousands of riders each day.

5,000 Homes Planned Near Baltimore Metro Stops Under New State Initiative was originally published on 92q.com