Rapper Offset was shot just outside of a Florida casino on Monday (April 6).

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

According to TMZ, a representative for the “Stir Fry” star confirmed the incident went down at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., a Miami-area hot spot. This feels like an eerie case of deja vu for fans after fellow Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot at a dice game outside of a birthday party in 2022.

Fortunately, the rep verified that Offset is “fine” as of Monday evening, and “is currently at the hospital receiving medical care.” So far, there are no further details about the severity of his injuries or how the shooting went down except for the confirmation that he is “stable and being closely monitored.”

According to a statement from Seminole County Police:

“We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. “Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal.”

It’s unclear whether Offset was staying or playing at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, but his gambling habits have become a hot topic. Celina Powell mentioned that he would spend days at a time in casinos when she put him on blast in January. Last week, he was spotted in a casino by a fan who wanted to take a picture together. When Offset declined, it turned into an argument.

This story is still developing…

Offset Hospitalized After Shooting Near Florida Casino was originally published on bossip.com