Source: Bill Streicher / Getty

Zach Eflin’s 2026 season with the Baltimore Orioles has come to an abrupt end after just one appearance.

According to MASNsports.com reporter Rich Kubatko, Eflin underwent surgery to reconstruct the UCL in his right elbow on Wednesday. The procedure will sideline him for the remainder of the 2026 season and likely part of 2027 as he begins a lengthy recovery process.

Eflin’s injury marks a disappointing turn after showing promise late in 2024 following his acquisition from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline. However, his momentum didn’t carry into 2025. He struggled with injuries and inconsistency, finishing with a 5.93 ERA and 1.416 WHIP across 71.1 innings, along with 50 strikeouts and 13 walks.

Heading into this season, there were signs Eflin could bounce back. He delivered an impressive spring training, allowing just two hits and one walk over 7.1 scoreless innings while striking out 10. That performance appeared to translate into the regular season, where he allowed one run over 3.2 innings before exiting with elbow discomfort that ultimately led to surgery.

With Eflin now out, the Baltimore Orioles will need to adjust their rotation. Internal options include Brandon Young, who recently impressed before being sent to Triple-A, and Dean Kremer, a reliable arm over the past four seasons who could be recalled. Cade Povich is another possibility after delivering 5.1 innings in relief earlier this week.

Another Setback: Zach Eflin’s Injury Leaves Orioles With Big Questions was originally published on 92q.com