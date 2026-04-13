Source: General / Radio One

At least five people were shot across Baltimore within a 12-hour span over the weekend, according to police, leaving multiple victims hospitalized and raising continued concerns about gun violence in the city.

Authorities said the victims include three men and two women, ranging in age, with the youngest being 23 years old.

The first incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, April 11, in the 1100 block of West Lafayette Avenue in West Baltimore. Police say a 44-year-old man was shot before crashing his vehicle. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Just under three hours later, a 42-year-old woman walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg. Investigators say she is expected to survive, but the exact location of that shooting remains under investigation.

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Early Sunday morning, around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Falls Road in East Baltimore, where a 23-year-old woman was found critically injured.

Roughly 30 minutes later, two additional victims, a 31-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police have not announced any arrests and are urging anyone with information to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The incidents come as city data shows a slight decrease in violence compared to last year. As of April 10, Baltimore police reported 31 homicides in 2026, down from 35 during the same time in 2025. Non-fatal shootings have also dipped slightly, with 69 reported so far this year compared to 71 at this point last year, CBS Baltimore reports.

Weekend Violence Leaves 5 Injured In Separate Baltimore Shootings was originally published on 92q.com