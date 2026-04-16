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Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and His Wife Found Dead

Investigators say the couple had been going through a tough divorce but were still living under the same roof.

Published on April 16, 2026

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ANNANDALE, Va –Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and his wife, Cerina Fairfax, were found dead inside their Annandale home early Thursday. Police say it appears to be a murder-suicide.

Investigators say the couple had been going through a tough divorce but were still living under the same roof. Their two teenage kids were home at the time but were not hurt.

Police also say recent court filings tied to the divorce could be part of what led up to this. The couple had been married about 20 years.

Fairfax faced challenges before. Back in 2019, two women accused him of sexual assault over incidents they say happened years earlier. He denied those claims and said the encounters were consensual, but it became an issue during his time in office and later when he ran for governor.

He left office in 2022.

Right now, investigators are still working to piece together exactly what happened.

Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and His Wife Found Dead was originally published on wibc.com

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