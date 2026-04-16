Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Wife Dead in Murder-Suicide

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and his wife, Cerina Fairfax, were found dead early Thursday in their Annandale home in what authorities say is a suspected murder suicide. Police responded to the residence in the 8100 block of Guinevere Drive shortly after midnight and discovered both individuals deceased inside the home.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said investigators believe Justin Fairfax shot his wife multiple times in the basement before going upstairs to a primary bedroom, where he turned the gun on himself. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The couple’s two teenage children were inside the home at the time, and their son called 911. Authorities described the situation as deeply traumatic, and the children are now staying with other family members.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Police said the couple had been going through a contentious divorce and were living separately within the same home. Court records show Cerina Fairfax, a dentist who operated a family practice in Fairfax, had filed for divorce and recently served paperwork to her husband. A court date had already been scheduled. Davis noted that the ongoing separation and legal proceedings may have contributed to the incident, though detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting.

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Investigators also confirmed that cameras had been installed inside the home by Cerina Fairfax. Footage from those cameras helped police establish the sequence of events and contradicted a prior claim made by Justin Fairfax earlier this year. In January, he contacted police alleging that his wife had assaulted him, but authorities said the footage showed no such incident occurred. No arrests or charges were made in that case.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Cerina Fairfax was described as an accomplished dental professional and active member of several organizations in her field. According to her practice’s website, she graduated from Duke University and Virginia Commonwealth University, where she was recognized as an outstanding graduate. She was known for her love of travel, reading, and spending time with her family.

Justin Fairfax, who served as Virginia’s lieutenant governor from 2018 to 2022, was once considered a rising figure in the Democratic Party and became one of the few African Americans elected statewide in Virginia. His political career was later overshadowed by sexual assault allegations made by two women. Fairfax denied the accusations and was never charged with a crime. After leaving office, he returned to practicing law.

Authorities emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to the community as the investigation continues. The Fairfax County Police Department’s victim services division is working closely with the family, particularly the couple’s children, to provide support in the aftermath of the tragedy. Davis described the case as a devastating loss for a family that once appeared to have a promising future, calling the circumstances especially heartbreaking given the children’s presence in the home.

Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Wife Dead in Murder-Suicide was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com