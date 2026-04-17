Roland Martin Centered Justin Fairfax, Not Cerina Fairfax, The True Victim

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When news broke that former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife, Dr. Cerina Fairfax, before killing himself, the facts were immediate and devastating. A woman was murdered in her home, and two children were left to live with the aftermath.

But within hours, something else began to take shape.

On social media, Black men, including Roland Martin, posted photos of Fairfax smiling in fraternity gear, at events, in rooms full of promise and prestige. They remembered him as a “brother,” a “good man,” and someone full of potential. The images were soft, nostalgic, and intimate. It’s the kind of visual storytelling that gently pulls the viewer away from the violence and back toward the man who committed it.

And then came the full pivot.

On Roland Martin Unfiltered, what could have been a focused, unflinching conversation about domestic violence became a sprawling discussion centered on Black men’s mental health, status loss, depression, and the emotional burden of public failure.

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“A tragic story… but also mental health, depression, the silent killer among especially Black men,” Martin said as he introduced the segment.

That “but also” wasn’t a transition. It was a pivot and a deflection. It took a moment that should have stayed centered on violence and accountability and rerouted it into a conversation about the killer’s feelings, his struggles, and his humanity. That was the real conversation. The woman he shot multiple times was reduced to the setup.

To build that conversation, Martin assembled a panel of Black male psychologists—Dr. Alduan Tartt and Dr. Kevin Washington—along with commentary that worked, intentionally or not, to reframe the act of violence as the endpoint of a psychological unraveling rather than a deliberate exercise of power and control.

This is how narrative machinery works.

Dr. Tartt introduced what he called the “fallen high-status Black man” phenomenon, walking viewers through Fairfax’s résumé. He graduated from Duke and Columbia Law School. He was a rising political star. And then, the decline: rape allegations, career loss, divorce, a custody battle. He framed it as a “narcissistic injury cascade,” a neat clinical arc that turned a brutal act of violence into something that could be studied, mapped, and, ultimately, understood.

What got lost in that framing was the simplest fact of all: a man made a decision to kill his wife. Because once you turn violence into a “cascade,” it starts to sound less like a choice and more like a process. Less like accountability and more like inevitability.

Dr. Washington took it a step further by wrapping the conversation in the language of neuropsychology. We heard about limbic systems, emotional dysregulation, and internal collapse. He walked viewers through what happens when a man loses his “buffers” like status, identity, and control. His comments were clinical and a powerful form of deflection. Because the more you locate the violence in the brain, in chemicals, circuits, and collapse, the less it reads as an act of power and as a deliberate choice. It becomes something that happened inside him, instead of something he did to her.

When you pair that kind of public mourning that Martin and others did on social media with a televised segment that centers on his depression, his fall, his internal struggle, you’re not just covering a story. You’re curating a memory, and you’re helping decide which version of this man gets to live on. The accomplished one. The promising one. The brother. Not the murderer who destroyed his family.

All of it, in this context, functioned as deflection and gaslighting the dead. Because the more time they spent mapping his internal world, the less time was spent sitting with what he did. Even as disclaimers were offered, like “this does not justify what happened,” the whole structure of the conversation told a different story. The act of murder became something to be explained through layers of stress, identity crisis, and untreated mental health struggles.

And that’s where the problem lies.

Because most people who experience depression do not kill their spouses. Most people who go through divorce, career loss, or public humiliation do not pick up a gun and end another person’s life. So when a show builds an entire segment around mental health in the immediate aftermath of intimate partner homicide, it risks doing something dangerous: it begins to blur the line between explanation and excuse.

That blurring is reinforced when Martin himself asserts that a person who commits domestic violence is, by definition, dealing with a mental health issue that “has to be confronted.” What he is doing is reframing, and it carries consequences.

Even the chyron told the story they wanted viewers to absorb. At one point, the screen flashed a statistic: Black men are four times more likely to die by suicide than Black women. But this wasn’t a story about suicide! It was a story about a man who killed his wife.

That statistic didn’t clarify the violence; it redirected it. It pulled the audience out of the reality of what he did and into a broader narrative about male vulnerability and suffering. In that moment, the frame shifted away from her death and toward his distress. And that’s how it works. You layer context that doesn’t belong, and suddenly the act itself starts to blur and get absorbed into a larger story that makes the violence easier to explain, and therefore easier to live with.

What disappears in this framing is the core truth of intimate partner violence: it is not simply about emotional collapse. It is about control, male entitlement, and the often unspoken but deeply ingrained belief that another person’s life is negotiable when a man feels he is losing something. And that belief system never gets named. Instead, viewers are walked through the tragedy of a man who “lost everything”—his career, his reputation, his family—until the killing itself starts to read as the final, catastrophic chapter in his personal downfall.

Meanwhile, Dr. Cerina Fairfax became a detail in the conversation. She was described as “amazing,” “kind,” and “a great dentist.” The panel acknowledged that she “did not deserve this.” And then the conversation quickly moved on back to him, his pain, his loss, and back to what this means for Black men. It mirrors what was already happening online, where fraternity brothers and colleagues circulated images of the man Fairfax used to be and reinforced a collective memory that softened the rupture between who he was and what he did.

Together, the social media posts and the televised panel form a kind of narrative ecosystem that absorbs the violence and redistributes attention away from it, and leaves the victim structurally marginalized in her own death. This is a patterned response that does psychological and social work.

When men immediately relocate violence like this into “a mental health crisis,” they are creating distance. Not just analytical distance, but moral distance. If the criminal act can be framed as the result of illness, breakdown, or crisis, then it sits outside the boundaries of ordinary identity. It becomes something exceptional, something aberrant. Something that happened because a man was no longer himself. That matters because the alternative is far more unsettling.

If you remove the mental health framing as the primary explanation, you are left staring at the possibility that an otherwise functional, educated, socially integrated man can choose to kill his partner under conditions that are not rare: divorce, loss, humiliation, stress, and ego injury. Those are not exotic experiences. Instead, they are ordinary pressures. And that is what introduces discomfort.

Because now the question is no longer “what was wrong with him?” but “what beliefs, what sense of entitlement, what relationship to control made this crime possible?” And once you ask that, it’s harder to pretend that the line between “him” and “us” is absolute. So what Roland Martin and his guests did was reframe the conversation as a form of self-protection. Not necessarily a conscious fear of “I might do this,” but a quieter, more structural anxiety: I need this to be something different from me, or what I could ever possibly become. The mental health frame provides that separation. It says: this was pathology, not a recognizable extension of everyday masculinity under strain.

For many men, especially those who see themselves as good, responsible, or aligned with a particular idea of Black male respectability, an act like this threatens the collective image. It disrupts the narrative of who “we” are. Reframing it as mental illness allows them to isolate the act to an individual breakdown rather than confront patterns tied to gender, control, or socialization. In other words, it protects the group story.

At the same time, there is a genuine impulse mixed in that shouldn’t be ignored. Conversations about Black men’s mental health are long overdue, and many men are trying, sometimes clumsily, to force that conversation into public view wherever they can. The problem is not that they raise mental health. It’s when and how it becomes the dominant lens, especially in a case of lethal violence. Because when that lens takes over too quickly, it does two things at once: It recenters the perpetrator’s inner life, and it displaces the structural reality of violence against women. That displacement is the core issue.

To be clear, Black men’s mental health is a critical issue that deserves serious, sustained attention. But collapsing it into the explanation for lethal violence against women—especially in the immediate aftermath—doesn’t elevate that conversation.

It contaminates it.

Because when you center a man’s pain before you fully name his violence, you don’t just distort the story. You reorder its moral weight. You teach the public, in real time, whose inner life matters most—even in death.

And that matters, because the first story we tell about violence is the one that sticks.

If the first story is about his depression, his fall, his unraveling, then the violence itself becomes secondary. It becomes something to understand instead of something to confront.

And that’s how it happens again.

SEE ALSO:

Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax And Wife Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

Justin Fairfax Is No Emmett Till, George Floyd









Roland Martin Centered Justin Fairfax, Not Cerina Fairfax, The True Victim was originally published on newsone.com