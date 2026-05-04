Ne-Yo & Howie Mandel Face Off In Gaming Championship
Controller Clash: Ne-Yo & Howie Mandel Go Head-To-Head In 2026 Global Gaming League SZN ZERO Championship
The Global Gaming League once again collided celebrity culture and competitive play for a culture-meets-controller crossover, this time with Howie Mandel and Ne-Yo.
The league’s SZN ZERO Championship Gaming Match transformed WePlay Studios into a high-energy venue on April 9, bringing together esports, live music, and celebrity competition.
Mandel’s “Howie Do It Team” squared off against Ne-Yo’s “GNTLMNS Gaming” team in a fast-paced, winner-takes-all faceoff for a $50,000 cash prize courtesy of Atlas Earth.
Presented alongside iHeartMedia, the crowd pulled up in full force, from fans to familiar faces, signaling the league’s mission to make gaming a mainstream mainstay.
On Instagram, the league announced that $40,000 would be given to Ne-Yo’s team while Mandel’s team would take home $10K as no winner was declared, making way for a rematch.
Before the battles began, the pre-show included performances from Dom Innarella, West Phal, IAMJMARS, HOPP, Bella Renee, and Murkemz, with hosting from Terrence Green. A press release reports that Kardinal Offishall was also the halftime performer.
As previously reported, Ne-Yo’s team previously faced off with T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Grizzlies, and the GNTLMN gamer told BOSSIP that gaming is a great unifier.
“Everybody games…there’s no age barrier, no language barrier, no color barrier.”
That spirit carried into the SZN ZERO showdown, which was streamed on YouTube on April 24.
If you missed it, check it out below.
Controller Clash: Ne-Yo & Howie Mandel Go Head-To-Head In 2026 Global Gaming League SZN ZERO Championship was originally published on bossip.com