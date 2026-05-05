Key Bridge Rebuild Costs Could Have Reached $9B Amid Contract Fallout

Source: Zandra Zmuzik Morrow / Getty

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild is facing renewed scrutiny after new claims suggested the project could have cost as much as $9 billion—nearly double the state’s current estimate. According to Andy Harris, a source familiar with negotiations between Wes Moore and contractor Kiewit Infrastructure Co. indicated the price tag for Phase 2 construction could have escalated significantly beyond expectations.

Maryland officials pushed back on that figure, maintaining the rebuild is projected to cost between $4 billion and $5 billion. The Maryland Transportation Authority confirmed it ended its contract with Kiewit after failing to reach an agreement on a final price, calling the proposal “unacceptable” and far above independent cost estimates.

Support for the decision came from Chris Van Hollen, who said canceling the contract was the right move to protect taxpayers. The state is now searching for a new contractor for Phase 2, though officials warn the transition could delay the project beyond its anticipated 2030 completion date.

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Kiewit, which was awarded a $73 million contract in August 2024 for early design and construction work, will continue handling Phase 1 through the end of 2026. In a statement, the company expressed disappointment but said it remains committed to completing its current scope of work.

The project’s rising cost has been tied to inflation and evolving design requirements. Updated estimates released in late 2025 already pushed the price from an initial $2 billion projection to as high as $5.2 billion, along with a revised timeline.

The bridge rebuild follows the March 2024 collapse, when the cargo ship Dali struck the structure after losing power. The disaster killed six construction workers and disrupted a major East Coast transportation route. The replacement bridge is expected to span more than two miles, feature four travel lanes, and serve the region for at least a century.

Key Bridge Rebuild Costs Could Have Reached $9B Amid Contract Fallout was originally published on 92q.com