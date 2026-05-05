Beyoncé’s First Met Gala In A Decade Was Everything We Thought It Would Be

Beyoncé co-chaired the 2026 Met Gala, making a dramatic entrance with her family

Her Olivier Rousteing gown showcased the event's 'bodies and fashion art' theme

Beyoncé expressed pride in sharing the experience with her daughter Blue Ivy

Source: Cindy Ord/MG26 / Getty

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World stop. Beyoncé arrived at the 2026 Met Gala, and we are still obsessed.

It’s been only a few hours since Beyoncé attended the Met Gala, and yes, we are still thinking about it. As one of the 2026 event’s official co-chairs, she was one of the most anticipated arrivals of the night.

About three hours into the Met Gala opening, she appeared—and it was worth the wait. In true Bey fashion, she did not just show up. The multihyphenate made it an entire moment.

Returning to the carpet for the first time in a decade, she brought her family with her.

Hubby Jay-Z, and daughter Blue Ivy joined her. As soon as the three graced the steps, cameras flashed, and social media lit up. This was Carter-level couture at its finest—and we weren’t ready.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

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“It feels surreal because my daughter is here,” Beyoncé said to Vogue live at the event about returning to the quintessential fashion event. “She looks so beautiful. It’s incredible to be able to share it with her.”

Beyoncé’s Met Gala Return Was Worth Every Minute

For those counting, this is Bey’s eighth appearance at the event. And if her outfit is any indication, she used this moment to signal the end of her Cowboy Carter era.

“It’s time to bid so long and fare thee well to Cowboy Carter,” wrote Vogue after she arrived. “When Beyoncé hit the 2026 Met Gala red carpet, everything about her look signaled that, thrillingly, a new era of Bey is upon us.”

This Bey is back to fabulousness and glamour all the way.

Beyoncé arrived in a sheer, diamond-studded skeletal Olivier Rousteing gown, which defined the Met Gala theme of displaying bodies and fashion art to a “T.” The dramatic skeletal details in the front, back, and down the train were everything. The Houston songstress paired the gown with a dramatic fur coat.

Source: James Devaney / Getty

“I am wearing Olivier Rousteing,” Bey said while speaking to La La Anthony live in one of the first live interviews we’ve seen from the megastar in years. Yes, the Bey Hive is still gagging.

Beyoncé added, “He has been so loyal to me, and I have done so many incredible, iconic looks with him, so it’s really about representing him.”

Blue Ivy Joins Her Mother On The 2026 Met Gala Carpet, Rocks Balenciaga

Her daughter matched her fly in a puffy white Balenciaga fit with a bubble skirt and dramatic duster. Blue rocked blonde mermaid-style braids and topped off her look with black shades.

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

“She is ready,” Bey joked, watching her eldest daughter work the cameras and pose at the A-list event.

Jay-Z rounded out the dynasty moment as only the hip-hop icon can—with style and attitude. The rap and entertainment mogul looked fresh and swaggy in a double-breasted suit, white flower lapel pin, and clean black dress shoes. Jay’s look was classic yet sharp.

When asked what she was looking forward to about the Met Gala night, Beyoncé kept it simple, beaming with pride and beauty.

She said, “It’s really just experiencing this through the eyes of Blue and being able to relax.”

Bey gave us a look, a dramatic entrance, a family cameo, and a rare media interview. After 10 years away from the swanky event, she returned to the Met on her own terms—glamorous, unbothered, and still stopping the world.

Beyoncé’s First Met Gala In A Decade Was Everything We Thought It Would Be was originally published on hellobeautiful.com