Top 8 Highest Grossing Rap Tours of All Time (As of 2026)

Source: Andre D. Wagner / Andre D. Wagner

Top 15 Highest Grossing Rap Tours of All Time (As of 2026)

With it being National Concert Day, there is no better time to recognize just how far hip hop has come on the global stage.

What started as a grassroots movement has evolved into one of the most dominant forces in live entertainment.

Today, rap tours are generating hundreds of millions of dollars and competing with the biggest acts across all genres.

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