Source: Ric Tapia / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens are adding experience to their quarterback room, signing veteran Skylar Thompson as competition for the No. 3 spot, the team announced Monday.

Thompson, 28, brings four years of NFL experience after previous stints with the Miami Dolphins and most recently the Pittsburgh Steelers. Originally selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he appeared in 10 games for Miami and made three starts, with his most recent action coming during the 2024 season. His 2025 campaign was largely derailed by a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Baltimore’s quarterback depth chart is currently led by franchise star Lamar Jackson, with Tyler Huntley serving as the primary backup. Still, Head Coach Jesse Minter has made it clear the team is exploring multiple options at the position as it builds out its 90-man offseason roster.

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“I think that’s a room you’re always trying to find that perfect number,” Minter said. “We’ll continue to evaluate and adjust.”

The Ravens are expected to carry anywhere from three to five quarterbacks through training camp, leaving room for competition behind the top two.

In addition to Thompson, Baltimore also added undrafted rookies Diego Pavia out of Vanderbilt and Joe Fagnano from Connecticut following the team’s two-day rookie minicamp. Pavia, a recent Heisman Trophy finalist, drew notable media attention as he begins his push to make the roster.

“Diego, like a lot of undrafted guys, is just trying to make his mark,” Minter said.

With training camp approaching, the Ravens’ quarterback room is shaping up to be one of the more closely watched position battles this offseason.

Ravens Sign Veteran QB Skylar Thompson was originally published on 92q.com