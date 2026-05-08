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Cookout Crashers: Register For Your Chance To Win!

Published on May 8, 2026

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Cookout Crashers: Register For Your Chance To Win!
Source: R1 / Radio One

We’re pulling up this Memorial Day weekend!

Register online now for your chance to have us crash your cookout with Crazy’s Rib chicken and fish. One lucky winner will get the ultimate holiday weekend hookup, complete with delicious food to help take their cookout to the next level.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, Maryland, metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “Cookout Crashers ” Promotion ends on DATE. Subject to Official Rules.

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