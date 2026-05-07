Listen Live
Close
Local

Southwest Planes Clip Wings During Pushback at BWI Airport

Published on May 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Southwest Airlines Grounded Flights
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Passengers on two Southwest Airlines flights had to switch planes earlier this week after the aircraft made contact while departing from the gates at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

According to the FAA and Southwest Airlines, Flight 1048 bound for Connecticut and Flight 562 headed to Houston clipped each other during pushback operations, causing minor damage to the planes’ wingtips.

Southwest confirmed both aircraft were taken out of service following the incident. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

The airline said an internal review is currently underway and emphasized that safety remains its highest priority for customers and employees.

The FAA is also investigating the incident.

Southwest Planes Clip Wings During Pushback at BWI Airport was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
24 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories Of 2026

21 Items
News  |  Editor Staff

The Biggest News Stories Of 2026

22 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Here Are the Most Affordable Suburbs In The Baltimore Area

19 Items
Music  |  paige.boyd

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

3 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Residents Can Apply For Housing Vouchers Starting May 4

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close