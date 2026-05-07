Rekindled #RHOA Romance: Sources Say NeNe Leakes And Nyonisela Sioh Are Officially Back Booed Up

NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh have reportedly reconciled their relationship after a brief split.

Source: Variety / Getty

“Now wait one second, glasses!” After initially sparking relationship rumors with a Memphis attorney, a #RHOA legend is reportedly back booed up with an old flame.

A new report claims that the door is open for NeNe Leakes and Liberian fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh, who are officially back together, nearly four months after the reality star was photographed kissing attorney Arthur Horne III.

TMZ reported on May 6 that Leakes and Sioh have rekindled their romance, although the relationship is reportedly a bit “complicated.” For those who may not remember, NeNe and Sioh were first romantically linked in 2022 before seemingly calling it quits in 2023. From the outside, it appeared the two had gone their separate ways, but the source claimed the Bravo alum and Sioh “never fully broke up, but they also never put an exclusive label on their relationship.”

Notably, Leakes revealed during a 2023 interview with Carlos King that she and Nyonisela Sioh were on “a break.”

“We’re taking a break,” she said at the time. “It’s…things I’m not happy with, things he’s not happy with. It’s just not working at the moment,” she added, before joking: “He is single, so if any of the ladies out there want to holla at him, go right ahead.”

Leakes revealed she was dating “an African guy” in a recent interview with Vulture.

Neither Leakes nor Sioh has publicly confirmed the reconciliation. However, during her May 5 interview with Vulture, Leakes hinted that she was involved with “an African guy” when discussing whether she would ever return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She also told fans her life is “probably even more interesting” since leaving the franchise in 2020. Do we smell a comeback in the works? Interesting, indeed.

The news comes just months after NeNe was seen getting cozy with Memphis attorney Arthur Horne III during a Memphis Grizzlies game in February. As previously reported, video footage obtained by TMZ showed the former reality star sharing hugs, kisses, and court-side cuddles with Horne. The pair didn’t exactly shy away from the cameras either, even pausing at one point for a picture-perfect kiss. Witnesses claimed they were “hugged up” and “really touchy-feely,” making it seem like more than just a casual night out, though neither party officially defined the relationship.

Now, Horne III is speaking out about his brief romance with Leakes. He told TMZ on Wednesday that he only spent time with the reality star “a handful of times,” explaining that they went on a few dates over the course of two to three weeks.

He also described Leakes as a “phenomenal, fantastic woman and a lot of fun to be around,” while clarifying that they “were never in a serious relationship.”

Leakes also addressed her viral outing with the attorney during an Instagram Live session, telling fans it was “simply” a date and explaining that she has been focused on finding her forever partner after the sad passing of her husband, Gregg Leakes, in 2021.

“I simply went on a date. I’m not in a relationship with anybody,” she said. “I really want to give it a real shot and date with intention. Find my life partner and…go somewhere and sit down.”

Leakes described Horne III as “a nice guy” and claimed they just “went out and had fun.”

“We did not kiss, we pecked,” she added.

So, what do you think about NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh reportedly getting back together? Thoughts?

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Rekindled #RHOA Romance: Sources Say NeNe Leakes And Nyonisela Sioh Are Officially Back Booed Up was originally published on bossip.com