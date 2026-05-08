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A new report on Baltimore’s Inner Harbor shows water quality conditions are continuing to decline in several areas, raising concerns about the future health of the harbor’s ecosystem, CBS Baltimore reports.

According to the 2025 Water Quality Data Report released by nonprofit organization Blue Water Baltimore, testing locations from downtown Baltimore to Middle Branch recorded water quality ranging from poor to fair.

Researchers found phosphorus levels remain a growing concern and could significantly damage the harbor’s ecosystem in the years ahead. Excess phosphorus, often linked to stormwater runoff and wastewater pollution, contributes to harmful algae growth and environmental stress in the water. Alice Volpitta, Blue Water Baltimore’s harbor water-quality watchdog, questioned whether current conditions are sustainable for future generations, stressing the importance of long-term environmental improvements.

The findings follow an earlier joint report from Blue Water Baltimore and Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore released in late 2025 using data collected throughout 2024. That report gave the harbor an overall “C” grade for ecosystem health, noting that while some environmental indicators showed progress, several major issues remain unresolved.

One positive sign was dissolved oxygen levels, which earned an “A” grade for the first time in the report’s history. Officials said infrastructure upgrades and regional nutrient-reduction efforts helped improve oxygen levels, which are critical for aquatic life. However, chlorophyll levels dropped to a “D,” the lowest mark recorded since 2010. Researchers said algae blooms fueled by pollution continue to block sunlight and reduce oxygen in the harbor, threatening marine ecosystems and overall water quality.

Baltimore Inner Harbor Water Quality Declining, New Report Finds was originally published on 92q.com