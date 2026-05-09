Just Kickin’ It: Xscape Promises Atlanta Mothers ‘The World’ With Intimate Fox Theatre Homecoming

Xscape's hometown show offers an intimate, personalized experience for mothers and fans.

The group's timeless hits resonate due to authentic songwriting and emotional depth.

Xscape emphasizes the importance of diversifying income streams and building lasting legacies beyond music.

Mother’s Day this year is about much more than flowers, brunch reservations, or routine celebrations, thanks to Atlanta Queens, Xscape.

Source: Photo Provided

During an exclusive conversation with BOSSIP’s Lauryn Bass ahead of Xscape: The Mother’s Day Love Affair at Atlanta’s historic Fox Theatre on May 10, Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and Tamika Scott made it clear that their hometown return is designed to give mothers an elevated experience rooted in legacy, timeless music, and Black excellence.

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“All the hits, all the Xscape hits,” Burruss told BOSSIP when asked what fans can expect from the highly anticipated performance.

The legendary trio will headline the one-night-only event, joined by powerhouse artists K. Michelle and Donell Jones, for what promises to be a golden era R&B showcase in the city where Xscape’s journey first began.

Burruss emphasized that the Fox Theatre’s iconic setting offers something unique compared to larger arena performances.

“I love the Fox Theatre because it is just so personable,” she explained. “It’s going to be more of like an intimate show, where everyone will feel like they’re part of the show.”

For Xscape, that closeness matters.

“We love when we can kind of almost reach out and touch our audience,” Burruss added.

Atlanta Mothers “Deserve The World”

The group’s message surrounding the event is intentional. Rather than settling for traditional Mother’s Day outings, Xscape wants women to feel celebrated on a grander scale.

“Atlanta’s mothers deserve the world,” said Harris.

For the Atlanta natives, performing at home also allows them to honor motherhood in their own personal lives while giving back to fans who have supported them for decades.

“Us being able to perform and give a show and have a good time with the mothers, I think that’s a blessing,” Harris said.

She added that the timing creates the perfect full-day experience for families.

“They can go to church in the morning and then come to the Xscape event in the evening.”

Timeless Hits, Real Stories, And Music That Lasts

From “Who Can I Run To” to “Just Kickin’ It” and “Understanding,” Xscape’s catalog continues to resonate with generations of listeners. According to Burruss, longevity stems from authenticity.

Source: Courtesy / VyStar Amphitheater

“Because it was well written, and it has meaning,” she said of the group’s music.

Burruss credited Jermaine Dupri’s songwriting for helping shape records that still feel relevant today.

“Everybody’s still searching for somebody right now,” said Burruss.

Scott echoed that sentiment, noting that 90s R&B’s emotional honesty continues to separate it from trend-driven music.

“90s music in general, just the subject matters and what we were singing about, is timeless,” said Scott.

When asked what advice they would offer newer artists striving for similar longevity, Burruss offered one of the interview’s strongest gems.

“Don’t go with the fad. Go with the feeling.”

She stressed that artists should create music they can stand by for decades.

“Make sure whatever you write, you can sing it at 40, at 50, at 60.”

Beyond Music: Building Legacy And Sisterhood

While Xscape’s musical legacy remains undeniable, the women also emphasized the importance of evolving beyond entertainment.

“You have to have multiple streams of income in order to make it in these times,” Burruss shared.

From Broadway productions to business ventures and theatrical projects, the women continue to expand their brands while encouraging younger artists to prioritize ownership, education, and preparation.

Their growth also extends personally.

“Real family always find their way back,” Burruss said when reflecting on the group’s sisterhood.

Scott acknowledged that maturity, accountability, and communication have strengthened their bond over the years.

“As friends and sisters, you can’t be afraid to apologize,” said Scott.

A Celebration Of Legacy, Love, And Atlanta

As Atlanta continues shaping global music culture, Xscape remains proud of its role in laying the city’s R&B foundation.

“When you think of Atlanta, you think of Xscape,” Burruss said confidently.

For the mothers, women, and loyal fans who have grown alongside them, The Mother’s Day Love Affair is shaping up to be more than a concert. It is a celebration of womanhood, nostalgia, resilience, and hometown pride.

“Thank you for growing up with us,” Scott said with love for their supporters.

This Mother’s Day, Atlanta will have the chance to do exactly that all over again.

✕

Just Kickin’ It: Xscape Promises Atlanta Mothers ‘The World’ With Intimate Fox Theatre Homecoming was originally published on bossip.com