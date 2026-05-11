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Man Injured in Stabbing Near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Man Stabbed Near Baltimore Inner Harbor After Assault by Group of Juveniles

Published on May 11, 2026

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A 38-year-old man was stabbed near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday night after being approached and assaulted by a group of juveniles, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. to the 300 block of Light Street for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the body, along with a head injury, CBS Baltimore reports.

Medics transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment. His current condition has not yet been released.

Investigators later learned the victim had been approached by a group of juveniles before the assault turned violent.

Central District detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. As of Saturday, no suspects had been identified or taken into custody.

Man Stabbed Near Baltimore Inner Harbor After Assault by Group of Juveniles was originally published on 92q.com

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