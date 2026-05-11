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Mother Accused Of Giving A 1 Year Old Baby Fireball Whiskey To Help Her Pass Out.

Mother Allegedly Gave Infant Fireball to Make Her 'Pass Out,' Later Found Baby Dead in Her Crib

Published on May 11, 2026

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Mother Allegedly Gave Infant Fireball to Make Her ‘Pass Out,’ Later Found Baby Dead in Her Crib

This story is heartbreaking.
A Wisconsin couple is facing child neglect charges after police say their one-year-old daughter was found dead in her crib under horrific conditions.
Investigators say the child’s six-year-old sibling told police the adults would sometimes give the baby Fireball whiskey to make the child “pass out.” The little girl reportedly believed the alcohol was “medicine.”
According to reports, investigators also described the home as filthy and said the child was found covered in urine and feces. Police claim the couple had previously left the children home alone multiple times.
The official cause of death has not yet been determined, but the story is already sparking outrage online from parents and families across the country. Source: PEOPLE

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