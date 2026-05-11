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People Are Selling The Free Tupac Orioles Bobblehead For Big Bucks Online

Orioles’ Tupac bobbleheads were free. Now they’re listed for hundreds.

Published on May 11, 2026

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Orioles’ Tupac bobbleheads were free. Now they’re listed for hundreds.

Baltimore Went Crazy For Those Tupac Orioles Bobbleheads
Baltimore definitely showed up for Tupac this weekend.
The Baltimore Orioles gave away 20,000 Tupac Shakur bobbleheads during Friday night’s game at Camden Yards… and fans started lining up HOURS early to get one.
Now the internet resale market is flooded with listings. Some of the free bobbleheads are already being sold online for hundreds of dollars — with a few people even trying to get over $1,000 for them.
Social media had jokes immediately, with some fans saying people cared more about the Tupac collectible than the actual baseball game.
Still, for Baltimore, the moment was bigger than just a giveaway. Tupac spent several years living in Baltimore as a teenager and attended Baltimore School for the Arts before becoming one of the most influential rappers ever. SOURCE: BALTIMORE BANNER

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