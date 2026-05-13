THE BUZZ!



Michelle Obama joins ESSENCE festival lineup



Essence Fest Gets Forever First Lady Upgrade With Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama is set to appear at ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans with a live version of her “IMO” podcast experience.

The event will take place inside the Caesars Superdome and will focus on her personal journey through style and identity.

The conversation is tied to her “The Look” series under Higher Ground, the media company she co-founded with former President Barack Obama.

Instead of a traditional keynote, the appearance is being framed as a live storytelling experience.

The discussion will explore how fashion shaped her public image from early political life through her time as First Lady.

ESSENCE Festival continues to be one of the largest cultural gatherings in the country, making this appearance one of its most anticipated moments. Source: Rolling Out

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