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Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Faces Scrutiny Over Academic Credentials

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Is Being Called Dr. Fraud, But She Claims People Are Wrong

Published on May 13, 2026

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Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Is Being Called Dr. Fraud, But She Claims People Are Wrong

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant is facing some heat online following a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.
Questions have come up regarding her doctoral credentials, including the availability of her dissertation and academic records from Argosy University.
Bryant stated during the interview that the university shut down and that access to records has been unavailable.
She also maintained that she completed her doctorate and stands by her professional title.
However, critics online have raised concerns about verification and the value of a license sparking all kinds of debates across social platforms.
Some former students have joined the conversation, adding more pressure to the situation. Saying they didn’t face the same issues when trying to get there credentials.
But she doesn’t care what the naysayers think. She is not stopping doing what she does or calling herself a Dr.


What do you think? Source: Black America web

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