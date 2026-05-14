Nick Cannon Is Bringing His Wild Family Life To Netflix

THE BUZZ!



Nick Cannon to Star in Docuseries Showing How He Really Co-Parents 12 Children With 6 Baby Mamas



Nick Cannon is opening the doors to his personal life in a brand-new Netflix docuseries.

The upcoming series will give fans an inside look at how Cannon balances business, fatherhood, and more importantly, co-parenting 12 children with six different women.

According to Netflix, the show will feature everything from million-dollar meetings to midnight diaper runs, while showing the reality of his very not so normal lifestyle.

Social media is already reacting, with some praising him for staying active in his children’s lives while others question whether anyone can realistically balance that many parenting responsibilities.

The untitled series is expected to premiere this winter. SOURCE: BILLBOARD

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