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Pam Grier Says Age 76 Has Some Benefits. And Apparently This One Can Last For Three Days

Pam Grier Says She Has Three-Day Orgasms at Age 76

Published on May 14, 2026

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Pam Grier Says She Has Three-Day Orgasms at Age 76

Pam Grier has social media talking after making a VERY unexpected confession during a recent podcast interview.
While appearing on Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the legendary actress joked that one of the perks of aging is having what she described as three-day orgasms.
The conversation started after Louis-Dreyfus complimented Grier’s youthful energy and asked why she still seemed so vibrant and full of life at 76.
That’s when Pam dropped the now-viral quote: “When you get my age, you have one orgasm… it’ll last three days.”
Julia immediately burst out laughing and demanded details, but Pam insisted there was no special secret involved and joked that it simply comes with age.
So a lot to look forward to….76 could come with even more benefits Source: COMPLEX

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