Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Ray Charles Just Made Music HISTORY

THE BUZZ!



National Recording Registry adds Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ray Charles and more. See the 2026 list.



The Library of Congress has announced the newest additions to the National Recording Registry, honoring recordings considered culturally, historically, and artistically important.

This year’s class includes music from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ray Charles, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Reba McEntire and many more.

Taylor Swift’s album “1989” and Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” were among the biggest modern selections added to the registry.

The National Recording Registry preserves audio recordings that reflect America’s cultural legacy and influence on music history.

The announcement has already sparked conversations online about what songs from today’s generation deserve to be preserved forever. Source: CBS

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