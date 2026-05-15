Source: Sam Hodde / Getty

Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg hard launches a new relationship post-NBA season, with Duke women’s basketball star Arianna Roberson.

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Flagg had a phenomenal rookie year with the Mavericks, averaging 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Cooper Flagg, who was a Former star at Duke University, was unsurprisingly named NBA rookie of the year. Although he didn’t lead the Dallas Mavericks to the playoffs, he still had everyone talking this postseason.

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Cooper Flagg and Duke women’s basketball Arianna Roberson hard-launched their relationship Thursday night. Arianna Roberson is a former McDonald’s All-American and Nike Hoop Summit selection. She posted a video to TikTok of herself and the NBA star showing off their vacation outfits.

The two lovers were both enrolled at Duke University in 2024; however, unfortunately, Roberson missed her first season due to injury. She returned to the court this year, averaging 8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

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Roberson played a key role in Duke’s run to the Elite Eight, posting a double-double against Baylor in the round of 32. She also had nine points and 10 rebounds in the Sweet 16 against LSU.

Roberson is not a stranger to the NBA; her brother played in the league from 2013 to 2021. Andre Robinson was a part of the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2013. He was a member of the league’s all-defensive second team in 2017. During his career, he averaged 4.5 points and 4 rebounds per game.

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Safe to say basketball runs in the Roberson family.

Dallas NBA Star Cooper Flagg Hard Launches Romantic Relationship was originally published on thebeatdfw.com