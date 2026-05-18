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Janet Jackson Celebrates 60th Birthday Looking Better Than Ever

Janet Jackson Celebrates Her 60th Birthday with an ‘Outpouring of Love’ from Friends, Including Sister La Toya

Published on May 18, 2026

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Janet Jackson Celebrates Her 60th Birthday with an ‘Outpouring of Love’ from Friends, Including Sister La Toya

Okay… somebody needs to explain how Janet Jackson is 60 years old because social media is refusing to believe it.
Janet celebrated her milestone birthday over the weekend with a surprise pool party surrounded by close friends and family. Videos from the celebration showed balloons, music, food, dancing, drinks by the pool, and a giant birthday cake while Janet rocked a “Sixtylicious” sash like ONLY Janet Jackson could.
The vibes looked super relaxed and intimate, with her sister La Toya Jackson partying right alongside her. Janet later thanked fans online for all the love and birthday wishes, saying she felt grateful for every message and tribute she received.
Celebrities flooded her comments too, including Kylie Minogue, Naomi Campbell, and Snoop Dogg.
One thing is clear… Janet is officially in her “aging backwards” era. Source: people

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