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Not Again! Another Virus Outbreak Getting Attention – A Rare Strain of Ebola

Global scramble to contain new Ebola outbreak as US looks to relocate ‘small number’ of citizens affected

Published on May 18, 2026

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Global scramble to contain new Ebola outbreak as US looks to relocate ‘small number’ of citizens affected

Global Health Officials Scramble To Contain New Ebola Outbreak
A growing Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa has health officials around the world on alert after the World Health Organization officially declared the situation a global public health emergency.
The outbreak is centered in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, where hundreds of suspected cases and dozens of deaths have already been reported. According to officials, the outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola — a version of the virus that currently has no approved vaccine or treatment specifically designed for it.
Symptoms can include fever, muscle pain, rash, weakness, and in severe cases, bleeding. Health experts say the virus spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids or contaminated materials.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s helping relocate a small number of Americans believed to be directly affected while emergency medical teams and supplies are being sent into affected areas.
Officials say there’s currently no known exposure tied to international flights, but global health agencies are monitoring the outbreak closely as containment efforts continue.


Source: CNN

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