THE BUZZ!



Marylanders name Blockbuster the brand they want back most, according to new survey



Survey: Marylanders Say Blockbuster Is The Store They Miss The Most

A new survey has Marylanders deep in their feelings over old-school businesses that disappeared over the years… and the number one answer was Blockbuster.

People say they miss the entire experience — walking through the aisles on a Friday night, fighting over movie picks with family, checking behind the display box hoping there was one copy left, and grabbing snacks before heading home.

Honestly, streaming may be easier… but it doesn’t hit the same.

The survey also found Marylanders miss stores like Waldenbooks, Borders, Hollywood Video, and Woolworth. Many people said those places felt more personal and less rushed compared to today’s shopping experience.

And let’s be honest… these young folks will NEVER know the pressure of returning a movie before those late fees kicked in. SOURCE: nottinghammd.com

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